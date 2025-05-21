통화 / BIOX
BIOX: Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp
1.67 USD 0.10 (5.65%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BIOX 환율이 오늘 -5.65%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.66이고 고가는 1.80이었습니다.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BIOX News
- Bioceres At Its Worst Juncture, Equity Dilution Seems Very Possible (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- Bioceres Crop Solutions stock downgraded by Canaccord on weak Q4 results
- This HP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - BXP (NYSE:BXP), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- Oppenheimer lowers Bioceres Crop Solutions stock price target on weak quarter
- Bioceres Crop earnings missed by $0.78, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bioceres Crop Solutions misses Q2 revenue estimates as sales drop 40%
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That Are Set To Fly This Month - Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- Bioceres Crop Solutions stock rating downgraded to Hold by Brookline Capital
- Bioceres (BIOX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bioceres Q3 2025 Illustrates The Financial Challenges And A Distressed Argentinian Market
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results
- Bioceres Crop earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
일일 변동 비율
1.66 1.80
년간 변동
1.66 8.03
- 이전 종가
- 1.77
- 시가
- 1.76
- Bid
- 1.67
- Ask
- 1.97
- 저가
- 1.66
- 고가
- 1.80
- 볼륨
- 702
- 일일 변동
- -5.65%
- 월 변동
- -39.27%
- 6개월 변동
- -62.81%
- 년간 변동율
- -79.05%
20 9월, 토요일