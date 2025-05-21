Currencies / BIOX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BIOX: Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp
1.91 USD 0.04 (2.05%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BIOX exchange rate has changed by -2.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.90 and at a high of 1.99.
Follow Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BIOX News
- Bioceres At Its Worst Juncture, Equity Dilution Seems Very Possible (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- Bioceres Crop Solutions stock downgraded by Canaccord on weak Q4 results
- This HP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - BXP (NYSE:BXP), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- Oppenheimer lowers Bioceres Crop Solutions stock price target on weak quarter
- Bioceres Crop earnings missed by $0.78, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bioceres Crop Solutions misses Q2 revenue estimates as sales drop 40%
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.78%
- bioMérieux cuts 2025 sales outlook as profit falls 25% on €146 mln impairment
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That Are Set To Fly This Month - Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- J.P. Morgan favors bioMérieux over Diasorin in new coverage call
- JPMorgan initiates BioMerieux stock coverage with Neutral rating
- JPMorgan initiates DiaSorin stock with Underweight rating, cites headwinds
- Morgan Stanley favors DiaSorin over bioMérieux in EU biopharma stock shake-up
- Morgan Stanley downgrades BioMerieux stock rating to Equalweight on valuation
- Bioceres Crop Solutions stock rating downgraded to Hold by Brookline Capital
- RBC upgrades Diasorin to “outperform” on expected Q4 growth boost, €105 target
- DiaSorin stock rating upgraded to Outperform by RBC Capital on growth outlook
- bioMerieux faces volatility risk ahead of H1 results, RBC maintains hold
- Moolec Science completes business combination and addresses debt restructuring concerns
- Bioceres (BIOX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bioceres Q3 2025 Illustrates The Financial Challenges And A Distressed Argentinian Market
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results
- Bioceres Crop earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
Daily Range
1.90 1.99
Year Range
1.90 8.03
- Previous Close
- 1.95
- Open
- 1.94
- Bid
- 1.91
- Ask
- 2.21
- Low
- 1.90
- High
- 1.99
- Volume
- 769
- Daily Change
- -2.05%
- Month Change
- -30.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -57.46%
- Year Change
- -76.04%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%