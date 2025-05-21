クォートセクション
通貨 / BIOX
BIOX: Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp

1.77 USD 0.04 (2.21%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BIOXの今日の為替レートは、-2.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.76の安値と1.88の高値で取引されました。

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
1.76 1.88
1年のレンジ
1.76 8.03
以前の終値
1.81
始値
1.82
買値
1.77
買値
2.07
安値
1.76
高値
1.88
出来高
1.049 K
1日の変化
-2.21%
1ヶ月の変化
-35.64%
6ヶ月の変化
-60.58%
1年の変化
-77.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K