通貨 / BIOX
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BIOX: Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp
1.77 USD 0.04 (2.21%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BIOXの今日の為替レートは、-2.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.76の安値と1.88の高値で取引されました。
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BIOX News
- Bioceres At Its Worst Juncture, Equity Dilution Seems Very Possible (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- Bioceres Crop Solutions stock downgraded by Canaccord on weak Q4 results
- This HP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - BXP (NYSE:BXP), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- Oppenheimer lowers Bioceres Crop Solutions stock price target on weak quarter
- Bioceres Crop earnings missed by $0.78, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bioceres Crop Solutions misses Q2 revenue estimates as sales drop 40%
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.78%
- bioMérieux cuts 2025 sales outlook as profit falls 25% on €146 mln impairment
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That Are Set To Fly This Month - Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- J.P. Morgan favors bioMérieux over Diasorin in new coverage call
- JPMorgan initiates BioMerieux stock coverage with Neutral rating
- JPMorgan initiates DiaSorin stock with Underweight rating, cites headwinds
- Morgan Stanley favors DiaSorin over bioMérieux in EU biopharma stock shake-up
- Morgan Stanley downgrades BioMerieux stock rating to Equalweight on valuation
- Bioceres Crop Solutions stock rating downgraded to Hold by Brookline Capital
- RBC upgrades Diasorin to “outperform” on expected Q4 growth boost, €105 target
- DiaSorin stock rating upgraded to Outperform by RBC Capital on growth outlook
- bioMerieux faces volatility risk ahead of H1 results, RBC maintains hold
- Moolec Science completes business combination and addresses debt restructuring concerns
- Bioceres (BIOX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bioceres Q3 2025 Illustrates The Financial Challenges And A Distressed Argentinian Market
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results
- Bioceres Crop earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
1日のレンジ
1.76 1.88
1年のレンジ
1.76 8.03
- 以前の終値
- 1.81
- 始値
- 1.82
- 買値
- 1.77
- 買値
- 2.07
- 安値
- 1.76
- 高値
- 1.88
- 出来高
- 1.049 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -35.64%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -60.58%
- 1年の変化
- -77.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K