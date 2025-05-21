货币 / BIOX
BIOX: Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp
1.87 USD 0.04 (2.09%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BIOX汇率已更改-2.09%。当日，交易品种以低点1.83和高点1.95进行交易。
关注Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BIOX新闻
- Bioceres At Its Worst Juncture, Equity Dilution Seems Very Possible (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- Bioceres Crop Solutions stock downgraded by Canaccord on weak Q4 results
- This HP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - BXP (NYSE:BXP), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- Oppenheimer lowers Bioceres Crop Solutions stock price target on weak quarter
- Bioceres Crop earnings missed by $0.78, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bioceres Crop Solutions misses Q2 revenue estimates as sales drop 40%
- Bioceres (BIOX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bioceres Q3 2025 Illustrates The Financial Challenges And A Distressed Argentinian Market
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results
- Bioceres Crop earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
日范围
1.83 1.95
年范围
1.83 8.03
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.91
- 开盘价
- 1.90
- 卖价
- 1.87
- 买价
- 2.17
- 最低价
- 1.83
- 最高价
- 1.95
- 交易量
- 905
- 日变化
- -2.09%
- 月变化
- -32.00%
- 6个月变化
- -58.35%
- 年变化
- -76.54%
