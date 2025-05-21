Divisas / BIOX
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
BIOX: Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp
1.81 USD 0.10 (5.24%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BIOX de hoy ha cambiado un -5.24%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.80, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.95.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BIOX News
- Bioceres At Its Worst Juncture, Equity Dilution Seems Very Possible (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- Bioceres Crop Solutions stock downgraded by Canaccord on weak Q4 results
- This HP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - BXP (NYSE:BXP), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- Oppenheimer lowers Bioceres Crop Solutions stock price target on weak quarter
- Bioceres Crop earnings missed by $0.78, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bioceres Crop Solutions misses Q2 revenue estimates as sales drop 40%
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.78%
- bioMérieux cuts 2025 sales outlook as profit falls 25% on €146 mln impairment
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That Are Set To Fly This Month - Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- J.P. Morgan favors bioMérieux over Diasorin in new coverage call
- JPMorgan initiates BioMerieux stock coverage with Neutral rating
- JPMorgan initiates DiaSorin stock with Underweight rating, cites headwinds
- Morgan Stanley favors DiaSorin over bioMérieux in EU biopharma stock shake-up
- Morgan Stanley downgrades BioMerieux stock rating to Equalweight on valuation
- Bioceres Crop Solutions stock rating downgraded to Hold by Brookline Capital
- RBC upgrades Diasorin to “outperform” on expected Q4 growth boost, €105 target
- DiaSorin stock rating upgraded to Outperform by RBC Capital on growth outlook
- bioMerieux faces volatility risk ahead of H1 results, RBC maintains hold
- Moolec Science completes business combination and addresses debt restructuring concerns
- Bioceres (BIOX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bioceres Q3 2025 Illustrates The Financial Challenges And A Distressed Argentinian Market
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results
- Bioceres Crop earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
Rango diario
1.80 1.95
Rango anual
1.80 8.03
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.91
- Open
- 1.90
- Bid
- 1.81
- Ask
- 2.11
- Low
- 1.80
- High
- 1.95
- Volumen
- 1.102 K
- Cambio diario
- -5.24%
- Cambio mensual
- -34.18%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -59.69%
- Cambio anual
- -77.29%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B