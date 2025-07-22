Moedas / AVY
AVY: Avery Dennison Corporation
165.00 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AVY para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 164.98 e o mais alto foi 165.74.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Avery Dennison Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
164.98 165.74
Faixa anual
157.01 222.16
- Fechamento anterior
- 165.00
- Open
- 165.71
- Bid
- 165.00
- Ask
- 165.30
- Low
- 164.98
- High
- 165.74
- Volume
- 36
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.16%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.21%
- Mudança anual
- -25.34%
