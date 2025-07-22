QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AVY
Tornare a Azioni

AVY: Avery Dennison Corporation

164.33 USD 0.69 (0.42%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AVY ha avuto una variazione del -0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 163.97 e ad un massimo di 165.99.

Segui le dinamiche di Avery Dennison Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AVY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
163.97 165.99
Intervallo Annuale
157.01 222.16
Chiusura Precedente
165.02
Apertura
165.67
Bid
164.33
Ask
164.63
Minimo
163.97
Massimo
165.99
Volume
1.831 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.42%
Variazione Mensile
-3.56%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.59%
Variazione Annuale
-25.64%
20 settembre, sabato