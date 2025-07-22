KurseKategorien
AVY: Avery Dennison Corporation

165.02 USD 0.02 (0.01%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AVY hat sich für heute um 0.01% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 164.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 167.15 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Avery Dennison Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
164.76 167.15
Jahresspanne
157.01 222.16
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
165.00
Eröffnung
165.71
Bid
165.02
Ask
165.32
Tief
164.76
Hoch
167.15
Volumen
2.470 K
Tagesänderung
0.01%
Monatsänderung
-3.15%
6-Monatsänderung
-7.20%
Jahresänderung
-25.33%
