Währungen / AVY
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
AVY: Avery Dennison Corporation
165.02 USD 0.02 (0.01%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AVY hat sich für heute um 0.01% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 164.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 167.15 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Avery Dennison Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVY News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Avery Dennison Stock We Don't?
- Avery Dennison prices €500 million senior notes offering at 4% yield
- Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference
- Avery Dennison at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Growth Focus
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Greif Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, Revenues Decrease 3% Y/Y
- Avery Dennison to acquire Meridian’s flooring adhesives business for $390m
- Greif Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Avery Dennison (AVY) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Amcor Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Amcor to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect for the Stock
- SEE's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Dip Y/Y on Lower Volumes
- Avery Dennison declares $0.94 quarterly dividend
- Avery Dennison appoints US Foods CEO David Flitman to board
- Avery Dennison stock price target lowered to $207 at BMO Capital
- Impinj stock price target raised to $140 from $100 at Piper Sandler
- Citi raises Avery Dennison stock price target to $191 on solid Q2 results
- Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Avery Dennison Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock dips
- Avery Dennison Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AVY)
- Avery Dennison Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y
- Avery Dennison (AVY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Avery Dennison (AVY) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
Tagesspanne
164.76 167.15
Jahresspanne
157.01 222.16
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 165.00
- Eröffnung
- 165.71
- Bid
- 165.02
- Ask
- 165.32
- Tief
- 164.76
- Hoch
- 167.15
- Volumen
- 2.470 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.01%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.15%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -7.20%
- Jahresänderung
- -25.33%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K