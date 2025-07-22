QuotesSections
AVY
AVY: Avery Dennison Corporation

166.25 USD 1.34 (0.81%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AVY exchange rate has changed by 0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 164.58 and at a high of 166.60.

AVY News

Daily Range
164.58 166.60
Year Range
157.01 222.16
Previous Close
164.91
Open
165.34
Bid
166.25
Ask
166.55
Low
164.58
High
166.60
Volume
384
Daily Change
0.81%
Month Change
-2.43%
6 Months Change
-6.51%
Year Change
-24.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%