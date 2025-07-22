Currencies / AVY
AVY: Avery Dennison Corporation
166.25 USD 1.34 (0.81%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVY exchange rate has changed by 0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 164.58 and at a high of 166.60.
Follow Avery Dennison Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
164.58 166.60
Year Range
157.01 222.16
- Previous Close
- 164.91
- Open
- 165.34
- Bid
- 166.25
- Ask
- 166.55
- Low
- 164.58
- High
- 166.60
- Volume
- 384
- Daily Change
- 0.81%
- Month Change
- -2.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.51%
- Year Change
- -24.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%