通貨 / AVY
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AVY: Avery Dennison Corporation
165.02 USD 0.02 (0.01%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AVYの今日の為替レートは、0.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり164.76の安値と167.15の高値で取引されました。
Avery Dennison Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVY News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Avery Dennison Stock We Don't?
- Avery Dennison prices €500 million senior notes offering at 4% yield
- Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference
- Avery Dennison at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Growth Focus
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Greif Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, Revenues Decrease 3% Y/Y
- Avery Dennison to acquire Meridian’s flooring adhesives business for $390m
- Greif Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Avery Dennison (AVY) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Amcor Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Amcor to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect for the Stock
- SEE's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Dip Y/Y on Lower Volumes
- Avery Dennison declares $0.94 quarterly dividend
- Avery Dennison appoints US Foods CEO David Flitman to board
- Avery Dennison stock price target lowered to $207 at BMO Capital
- Impinj stock price target raised to $140 from $100 at Piper Sandler
- Citi raises Avery Dennison stock price target to $191 on solid Q2 results
- Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Avery Dennison Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock dips
- Avery Dennison Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AVY)
- Avery Dennison Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y
- Avery Dennison (AVY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Avery Dennison (AVY) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
1日のレンジ
164.76 167.15
1年のレンジ
157.01 222.16
- 以前の終値
- 165.00
- 始値
- 165.71
- 買値
- 165.02
- 買値
- 165.32
- 安値
- 164.76
- 高値
- 167.15
- 出来高
- 2.470 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.01%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.20%
- 1年の変化
- -25.33%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B