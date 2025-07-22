货币 / AVY
AVY: Avery Dennison Corporation
167.32 USD 1.10 (0.66%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AVY汇率已更改0.66%。当日，交易品种以低点166.32和高点168.28进行交易。
关注Avery Dennison Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
166.32 168.28
年范围
157.01 222.16
- 前一天收盘价
- 166.22
- 开盘价
- 166.32
- 卖价
- 167.32
- 买价
- 167.62
- 最低价
- 166.32
- 最高价
- 168.28
- 交易量
- 117
- 日变化
- 0.66%
- 月变化
- -1.80%
- 6个月变化
- -5.90%
- 年变化
- -24.29%
