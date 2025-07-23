Moedas / AVTR
AVTR: Avantor Inc
12.63 USD 0.22 (1.77%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AVTR para hoje mudou para 1.77%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.54 e o mais alto foi 12.67.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Avantor Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AVTR Notícias
Faixa diária
12.54 12.67
Faixa anual
10.83 26.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.41
- Open
- 12.55
- Bid
- 12.63
- Ask
- 12.93
- Low
- 12.54
- High
- 12.67
- Volume
- 246
- Mudança diária
- 1.77%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.68%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -22.13%
- Mudança anual
- -51.22%
