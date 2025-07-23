Valute / AVTR
AVTR: Avantor Inc
12.33 USD 0.17 (1.36%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AVTR ha avuto una variazione del -1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.25 e ad un massimo di 12.53.
Segui le dinamiche di Avantor Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.25 12.53
Intervallo Annuale
10.83 26.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.50
- Apertura
- 12.42
- Bid
- 12.33
- Ask
- 12.63
- Minimo
- 12.25
- Massimo
- 12.53
- Volume
- 3.541 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -23.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- -52.38%