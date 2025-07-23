货币 / AVTR
AVTR: Avantor Inc
12.66 USD 0.05 (0.39%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AVTR汇率已更改-0.39%。当日，交易品种以低点12.64和高点12.90进行交易。
关注Avantor Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
12.64 12.90
年范围
10.83 26.14
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.71
- 开盘价
- 12.78
- 卖价
- 12.66
- 买价
- 12.96
- 最低价
- 12.64
- 最高价
- 12.90
- 交易量
- 879
- 日变化
- -0.39%
- 月变化
- -4.45%
- 6个月变化
- -21.95%
- 年变化
- -51.10%
