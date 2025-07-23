Devises / AVTR
AVTR: Avantor Inc
12.50 USD 0.36 (2.80%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de AVTR a changé de -2.80% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 12.36 et à un maximum de 12.94.
Suivez la dynamique Avantor Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
12.36 12.94
Range Annuel
10.83 26.14
- Clôture Précédente
- 12.86
- Ouverture
- 12.88
- Bid
- 12.50
- Ask
- 12.80
- Plus Bas
- 12.36
- Plus Haut
- 12.94
- Volume
- 9.084 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.80%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.66%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -22.93%
- Changement Annuel
- -51.72%
