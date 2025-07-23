Divisas / AVTR
AVTR: Avantor Inc
12.41 USD 0.30 (2.36%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AVTR de hoy ha cambiado un -2.36%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 12.32, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 12.90.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Avantor Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
AVTR News
Rango diario
12.32 12.90
Rango anual
10.83 26.14
- Cierres anteriores
- 12.71
- Open
- 12.78
- Bid
- 12.41
- Ask
- 12.71
- Low
- 12.32
- High
- 12.90
- Volumen
- 10.671 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.36%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.34%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -23.49%
- Cambio anual
- -52.07%
