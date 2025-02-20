Moedas / AVMU
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
AVMU: Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF
45.60 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AVMU para hoje mudou para -0.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 45.57 e o mais alto foi 45.65.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVMU Notícias
- The Rise Of Separately Managed Accounts - Focus On Munis, September 2025
- The Muni Opportunity
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- Summer Discounts: Municipals Are A Bargain
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: July 2025
- 2025 Cumberland Advisors Fixed Income Markets Mid-Year Outlook
- A Quarter Without Much Change But Plenty Of Volatility
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Hold Fast, Stay Agile
- Top Reasons To Consider Municipal Bonds
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: June 2025
- How Active Muni Investors Stay Ahead Of The Curve
- Moody’s Downgrade Of The U.S. To Aa1 And The Ripple Effect On Bond Ratings
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: April 2025
- Bonds First Quarter – A Tale Of Two Markets And Tariffs
- Q1 2025 Credit Commentary Trump 2.0 Effect On Munis And Other Challenges
- Our Portfolio Managers Weigh Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs
- Municipal Bond Tax Exemption
- Bond Bites: Ideas And Insights In Under 3 Minutes
- Muni Market’s Moment Of Truth: Tax-Exemption In Question
- Municipal Bonds: Built To Withstand Federal Funding Cuts
- Navigating Opportunities In A Higher-For-Longer Market
- Municipal Bond Funds: Time To Shine Or Curtain Call?
- Muni Yields Look Compelling Relative To Inflation-Indexed Treasuries
- The State Of Fixed Income In 2025
Faixa diária
45.57 45.65
Faixa anual
42.23 46.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 45.62
- Open
- 45.57
- Bid
- 45.60
- Ask
- 45.90
- Low
- 45.57
- High
- 45.65
- Volume
- 8
- Mudança diária
- -0.04%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.21%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.04%
- Mudança anual
- -2.81%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $-406.051 bilh
- Prév.
- $-450.170 bilh
13:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 4.04 milh
- Prév.
- 4.01 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -2.0%
- Prév.
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.641%