CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / AVMU
Voltar para Ações

AVMU: Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

45.60 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do AVMU para hoje mudou para -0.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 45.57 e o mais alto foi 45.65.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AVMU Notícias

Faixa diária
45.57 45.65
Faixa anual
42.23 46.99
Fechamento anterior
45.62
Open
45.57
Bid
45.60
Ask
45.90
Low
45.57
High
45.65
Volume
8
Mudança diária
-0.04%
Mudança mensal
3.21%
Mudança de 6 meses
-0.04%
Mudança anual
-2.81%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
Transações Correntes
Atu.
Projeç.
$​-406.051 bilh
Prév.
$​-450.170 bilh
13:00
USD
Discurso de Bowman, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas
Atu.
Projeç.
4.04 milh
Prév.
4.01 milh
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-2.0%
Prév.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso de Powell, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 2 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.641%