AVMU: Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

45.60 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de AVMU de hoy ha cambiado un -0.04%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 45.57, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 45.65.

El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses.

AVMU News

Rango diario
45.57 45.65
Rango anual
42.23 46.99
Cierres anteriores
45.62
Open
45.57
Bid
45.60
Ask
45.90
Low
45.57
High
45.65
Volumen
8
Cambio diario
-0.04%
Cambio mensual
3.21%
Cambio a 6 meses
-0.04%
Cambio anual
-2.81%
23 septiembre, martes
12:30
USD
Cuenta corriente
Act.
Pronós.
$​-406.051 B
Prev.
$​-450.170 B
13:00
USD
Discurso de la Gobernadora de la Fed, Michelle Bowman
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Existentes
Act.
Pronós.
4.04 M
Prev.
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas de Segunda Mano m/m
Act.
Pronós.
-2.0%
Prev.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso del Presidente del Sistema de la Reserva Federal, Jerome Powell
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
17:00
USD
Subasta de Obligaciones del Estado a 2 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
3.641%