AVMU: Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

45.60 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AVMU ha avuto una variazione del -0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.57 e ad un massimo di 45.65.

Segui le dinamiche di Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.57 45.65
Intervallo Annuale
42.23 46.99
Chiusura Precedente
45.62
Apertura
45.57
Bid
45.60
Ask
45.90
Minimo
45.57
Massimo
45.65
Volume
8
Variazione giornaliera
-0.04%
Variazione Mensile
3.21%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.04%
Variazione Annuale
-2.81%
