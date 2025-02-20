Valute / AVMU
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AVMU: Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF
45.60 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AVMU ha avuto una variazione del -0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.57 e ad un massimo di 45.65.
Segui le dinamiche di Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVMU News
- The Rise Of Separately Managed Accounts - Focus On Munis, September 2025
- The Muni Opportunity
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- Summer Discounts: Municipals Are A Bargain
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: July 2025
- 2025 Cumberland Advisors Fixed Income Markets Mid-Year Outlook
- A Quarter Without Much Change But Plenty Of Volatility
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Hold Fast, Stay Agile
- Top Reasons To Consider Municipal Bonds
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: June 2025
- How Active Muni Investors Stay Ahead Of The Curve
- Moody’s Downgrade Of The U.S. To Aa1 And The Ripple Effect On Bond Ratings
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: April 2025
- Bonds First Quarter – A Tale Of Two Markets And Tariffs
- Q1 2025 Credit Commentary Trump 2.0 Effect On Munis And Other Challenges
- Our Portfolio Managers Weigh Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs
- Municipal Bond Tax Exemption
- Bond Bites: Ideas And Insights In Under 3 Minutes
- Muni Market’s Moment Of Truth: Tax-Exemption In Question
- Municipal Bonds: Built To Withstand Federal Funding Cuts
- Navigating Opportunities In A Higher-For-Longer Market
- Municipal Bond Funds: Time To Shine Or Curtain Call?
- Muni Yields Look Compelling Relative To Inflation-Indexed Treasuries
- The State Of Fixed Income In 2025
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.57 45.65
Intervallo Annuale
42.23 46.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.62
- Apertura
- 45.57
- Bid
- 45.60
- Ask
- 45.90
- Minimo
- 45.57
- Massimo
- 45.65
- Volume
- 8
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.81%
23 settembre, martedì
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- $-406.051 B
- Prev
- $-450.170 B
13:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
14:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 4.04 M
- Prev
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- -2.0%
- Prev
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.641%