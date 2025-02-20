KurseKategorien
AVMU: Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

45.60 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AVMU hat sich für heute um -0.04% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 45.57 bis zu einem Hoch von 45.65 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
45.57 45.65
Jahresspanne
42.23 46.99
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
45.62
Eröffnung
45.57
Bid
45.60
Ask
45.90
Tief
45.57
Hoch
45.65
Volumen
8
Tagesänderung
-0.04%
Monatsänderung
3.21%
6-Monatsänderung
-0.04%
Jahresänderung
-2.81%
23 September, Dienstag
12:30
USD
Leistungsbilanz
Akt
Erw
$​-406.051 B
Vorh
$​-450.170 B
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman spricht
Akt
Erw
Vorh
14:00
USD
Tatsächliche Hausverkäufe
Akt
Erw
4.04 M
Vorh
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Tatsächliche Hausverkäufe m/m
Akt
Erw
-2.0%
Vorh
2.0%
16:35
USD
Rede des Vorsitzenden der Fed Powell
Akt
Erw
Vorh
17:00
USD
2-jährige Schatzanweisung Auktion
Akt
Erw
Vorh
3.641%