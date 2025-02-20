Währungen / AVMU
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
AVMU: Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF
45.60 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AVMU hat sich für heute um -0.04% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 45.57 bis zu einem Hoch von 45.65 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVMU News
- The Rise Of Separately Managed Accounts - Focus On Munis, September 2025
- The Muni Opportunity
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- Summer Discounts: Municipals Are A Bargain
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: July 2025
- 2025 Cumberland Advisors Fixed Income Markets Mid-Year Outlook
- A Quarter Without Much Change But Plenty Of Volatility
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Hold Fast, Stay Agile
- Top Reasons To Consider Municipal Bonds
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: June 2025
- How Active Muni Investors Stay Ahead Of The Curve
- Moody’s Downgrade Of The U.S. To Aa1 And The Ripple Effect On Bond Ratings
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: April 2025
- Bonds First Quarter – A Tale Of Two Markets And Tariffs
- Q1 2025 Credit Commentary Trump 2.0 Effect On Munis And Other Challenges
- Our Portfolio Managers Weigh Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs
- Municipal Bond Tax Exemption
- Bond Bites: Ideas And Insights In Under 3 Minutes
- Muni Market’s Moment Of Truth: Tax-Exemption In Question
- Municipal Bonds: Built To Withstand Federal Funding Cuts
- Navigating Opportunities In A Higher-For-Longer Market
- Municipal Bond Funds: Time To Shine Or Curtain Call?
- Muni Yields Look Compelling Relative To Inflation-Indexed Treasuries
- The State Of Fixed Income In 2025
Tagesspanne
45.57 45.65
Jahresspanne
42.23 46.99
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 45.62
- Eröffnung
- 45.57
- Bid
- 45.60
- Ask
- 45.90
- Tief
- 45.57
- Hoch
- 45.65
- Volumen
- 8
- Tagesänderung
- -0.04%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.21%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -0.04%
- Jahresänderung
- -2.81%
23 September, Dienstag
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- $-406.051 B
- Vorh
- $-450.170 B
13:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
14:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- 4.04 M
- Vorh
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- -2.0%
- Vorh
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 3.641%