通貨 / AVMU
AVMU: Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF
45.60 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AVMUの今日の為替レートは、-0.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり45.57の安値と45.65の高値で取引されました。
Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
45.57 45.65
1年のレンジ
42.23 46.99
- 以前の終値
- 45.62
- 始値
- 45.57
- 買値
- 45.60
- 買値
- 45.90
- 安値
- 45.57
- 高値
- 45.65
- 出来高
- 8
- 1日の変化
- -0.04%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.04%
- 1年の変化
- -2.81%
23 9月, 火曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- $-406.051 B
- 前
- $-450.170 B
13:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
14:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 4.04 M
- 前
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- -2.0%
- 前
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 3.641%