AVMU: Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF
45.60 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AVMU 환율이 오늘 -0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 45.57이고 고가는 45.65이었습니다.
Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
45.57 45.65
년간 변동
42.23 46.99
- 이전 종가
- 45.62
- 시가
- 45.57
- Bid
- 45.60
- Ask
- 45.90
- 저가
- 45.57
- 고가
- 45.65
- 볼륨
- 8
- 일일 변동
- -0.04%
- 월 변동
- 3.21%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.04%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.81%
