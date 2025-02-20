시세섹션
통화 / AVMU
AVMU: Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

45.60 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

AVMU 환율이 오늘 -0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 45.57이고 고가는 45.65이었습니다.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
45.57 45.65
년간 변동
42.23 46.99
이전 종가
45.62
시가
45.57
Bid
45.60
Ask
45.90
저가
45.57
고가
45.65
볼륨
8
일일 변동
-0.04%
월 변동
3.21%
6개월 변동
-0.04%
년간 변동율
-2.81%
23 9월, 화요일
12:30
USD
현재 계정
활동
예측값
$​-406.051 B
훑어보기
$​-450.170 B
13:00
USD
보먼 연방 위원 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
기존 주택판매
활동
예측값
4.04 M
훑어보기
4.01 M
14:00
USD
기존 주택판매 m/m
활동
예측값
-2.0%
훑어보기
2.0%
16:35
USD
파월 연준 의장 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
17:00
USD
2년 만기 어음 경매
활동
예측값
훑어보기
3.641%