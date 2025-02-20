Currencies / AVMU
AVMU: Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF
45.62 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVMU exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.58 and at a high of 45.62.
Follow Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
45.58 45.62
Year Range
42.23 46.99
- Previous Close
- 45.61
- Open
- 45.58
- Bid
- 45.62
- Ask
- 45.92
- Low
- 45.58
- High
- 45.62
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 3.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.00%
- Year Change
- -2.77%