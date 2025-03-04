Moedas / AUTL
AUTL: Autolus Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares
1.34 USD 0.07 (5.51%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AUTL para hoje mudou para 5.51%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.28 e o mais alto foi 1.35.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Autolus Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AUTL Notícias
- Earnings call transcript: Autolus surprises with Q2 2025 earnings beat
- Autolus reports $20.9 million in Q2 2025 AUCATZYL revenue
- Autolus Therapeutics: Expanding Reach Of CD19 Therapy, But Far From Profitable (AUTL)
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Autolus Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- European Commission approves Autolus’ cell therapy for adult leukemia
- FDA Eases Access To Life-Saving Gene Therapies For Blood Cancers - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
- obe-cel shows durable remission in r/r B-ALL patients at 3-year mark
- Autolus Therapeutics Presents Long-Term Follow Up from the FELIX Study Demonstrating Obe-Cel’s Potential for Long-Term Remission in R/R B-ALL at the 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress
- Autolus Therapeutics Presents Long-Term Follow Up from the FELIX Study Demonstrating Obe-Cel’s Potential for Long-Term Remission in R/R B-ALL at the 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Con
- Autolus at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Focus on Alcatsol Launch
- Autolus: A Buy Before Key Data Readout, Potential Expansion Into Autoimmune Market (AUTL)
- Autolus shares surge 77% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value signal
- Credo Tech, Dollar General lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- EMA committee endorses Autolus’ leukemia therapy obe-cel
- Autolus Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data Updates at the 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress
- Autolus Therapeutics: Beaten Down, Cash Rich, Poised To Launch A CAR-T Cell Therapy (NASDAQ:AUTL)
Faixa diária
1.28 1.35
Faixa anual
1.11 5.01
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.27
- Open
- 1.28
- Bid
- 1.34
- Ask
- 1.64
- Low
- 1.28
- High
- 1.35
- Volume
- 2.108 K
- Mudança diária
- 5.51%
- Mudança mensal
- -9.46%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -17.28%
- Mudança anual
- -62.88%
