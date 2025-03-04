QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AUTL
Tornare a Azioni

AUTL: Autolus Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares

1.34 USD 0.02 (1.47%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AUTL ha avuto una variazione del -1.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.33 e ad un massimo di 1.41.

Segui le dinamiche di Autolus Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AUTL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.33 1.41
Intervallo Annuale
1.11 5.01
Chiusura Precedente
1.36
Apertura
1.38
Bid
1.34
Ask
1.64
Minimo
1.33
Massimo
1.41
Volume
2.113 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.47%
Variazione Mensile
-9.46%
Variazione Semestrale
-17.28%
Variazione Annuale
-62.88%
21 settembre, domenica