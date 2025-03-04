Valute / AUTL
AUTL: Autolus Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares
1.34 USD 0.02 (1.47%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AUTL ha avuto una variazione del -1.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.33 e ad un massimo di 1.41.
Segui le dinamiche di Autolus Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AUTL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.33 1.41
Intervallo Annuale
1.11 5.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.36
- Apertura
- 1.38
- Bid
- 1.34
- Ask
- 1.64
- Minimo
- 1.33
- Massimo
- 1.41
- Volume
- 2.113 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.46%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -17.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- -62.88%
21 settembre, domenica