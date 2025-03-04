货币 / AUTL
AUTL: Autolus Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares
1.32 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AUTL汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点1.30和高点1.37进行交易。
关注Autolus Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AUTL新闻
- Earnings call transcript: Autolus surprises with Q2 2025 earnings beat
- Autolus reports $20.9 million in Q2 2025 AUCATZYL revenue
- Autolus Therapeutics: Expanding Reach Of CD19 Therapy, But Far From Profitable (AUTL)
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Autolus Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- European Commission approves Autolus’ cell therapy for adult leukemia
- FDA Eases Access To Life-Saving Gene Therapies For Blood Cancers - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
- obe-cel shows durable remission in r/r B-ALL patients at 3-year mark
- Autolus Therapeutics Presents Long-Term Follow Up from the FELIX Study Demonstrating Obe-Cel’s Potential for Long-Term Remission in R/R B-ALL at the 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress
- Autolus Therapeutics Presents Long-Term Follow Up from the FELIX Study Demonstrating Obe-Cel’s Potential for Long-Term Remission in R/R B-ALL at the 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Con
- Autolus at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Focus on Alcatsol Launch
- Autolus: A Buy Before Key Data Readout, Potential Expansion Into Autoimmune Market (AUTL)
- Autolus shares surge 77% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value signal
- Credo Tech, Dollar General lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- EMA committee endorses Autolus’ leukemia therapy obe-cel
- Autolus Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data Updates at the 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress
- Autolus Therapeutics: Beaten Down, Cash Rich, Poised To Launch A CAR-T Cell Therapy (NASDAQ:AUTL)
日范围
1.30 1.37
年范围
1.11 5.01
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.32
- 开盘价
- 1.33
- 卖价
- 1.32
- 买价
- 1.62
- 最低价
- 1.30
- 最高价
- 1.37
- 交易量
- 4.985 K
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- -10.81%
- 6个月变化
- -18.52%
- 年变化
- -63.43%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值