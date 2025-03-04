通貨 / AUTL
AUTL: Autolus Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares
1.36 USD 0.09 (7.09%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AUTLの今日の為替レートは、7.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.28の安値と1.37の高値で取引されました。
Autolus Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
AUTL News
- Earnings call transcript: Autolus surprises with Q2 2025 earnings beat
- Autolus reports $20.9 million in Q2 2025 AUCATZYL revenue
- Autolus Therapeutics: Expanding Reach Of CD19 Therapy, But Far From Profitable (AUTL)
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Autolus Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- European Commission approves Autolus’ cell therapy for adult leukemia
- FDA Eases Access To Life-Saving Gene Therapies For Blood Cancers - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
- obe-cel shows durable remission in r/r B-ALL patients at 3-year mark
- Autolus Therapeutics Presents Long-Term Follow Up from the FELIX Study Demonstrating Obe-Cel’s Potential for Long-Term Remission in R/R B-ALL at the 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress
- Autolus at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Focus on Alcatsol Launch
- Autolus: A Buy Before Key Data Readout, Potential Expansion Into Autoimmune Market (AUTL)
- Autolus shares surge 77% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value signal
- Credo Tech, Dollar General lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- EMA committee endorses Autolus’ leukemia therapy obe-cel
- Autolus Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data Updates at the 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress
- Autolus Therapeutics: Beaten Down, Cash Rich, Poised To Launch A CAR-T Cell Therapy (NASDAQ:AUTL)
1日のレンジ
1.28 1.37
1年のレンジ
1.11 5.01
- 以前の終値
- 1.27
- 始値
- 1.28
- 買値
- 1.36
- 買値
- 1.66
- 安値
- 1.28
- 高値
- 1.37
- 出来高
- 3.844 K
- 1日の変化
- 7.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -8.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -16.05%
- 1年の変化
- -62.33%
