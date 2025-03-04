Currencies / AUTL
AUTL: Autolus Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares
1.32 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AUTL exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.30 and at a high of 1.37.
Follow Autolus Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AUTL News
- Earnings call transcript: Autolus surprises with Q2 2025 earnings beat
- Autolus reports $20.9 million in Q2 2025 AUCATZYL revenue
- Autolus Therapeutics: Expanding Reach Of CD19 Therapy, But Far From Profitable (AUTL)
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Autolus Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- European Commission approves Autolus’ cell therapy for adult leukemia
- FDA Eases Access To Life-Saving Gene Therapies For Blood Cancers - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
- obe-cel shows durable remission in r/r B-ALL patients at 3-year mark
- Autolus Therapeutics Presents Long-Term Follow Up from the FELIX Study Demonstrating Obe-Cel’s Potential for Long-Term Remission in R/R B-ALL at the 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress
- Autolus Therapeutics Presents Long-Term Follow Up from the FELIX Study Demonstrating Obe-Cel’s Potential for Long-Term Remission in R/R B-ALL at the 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Con
- Autolus at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Focus on Alcatsol Launch
- Autolus: A Buy Before Key Data Readout, Potential Expansion Into Autoimmune Market (AUTL)
- Autolus shares surge 77% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value signal
- Credo Tech, Dollar General lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- EMA committee endorses Autolus’ leukemia therapy obe-cel
- Autolus Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data Updates at the 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress
- Autolus Therapeutics: Beaten Down, Cash Rich, Poised To Launch A CAR-T Cell Therapy (NASDAQ:AUTL)
Daily Range
1.30 1.37
Year Range
1.11 5.01
- Previous Close
- 1.32
- Open
- 1.33
- Bid
- 1.32
- Ask
- 1.62
- Low
- 1.30
- High
- 1.37
- Volume
- 4.985 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -10.81%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.52%
- Year Change
- -63.43%
