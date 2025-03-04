Währungen / AUTL
AUTL: Autolus Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares
1.37 USD 0.01 (0.74%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AUTL hat sich für heute um 0.74% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.33 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.41 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Autolus Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
1.33 1.41
Jahresspanne
1.11 5.01
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.36
- Eröffnung
- 1.38
- Bid
- 1.37
- Ask
- 1.67
- Tief
- 1.33
- Hoch
- 1.41
- Volumen
- 867
- Tagesänderung
- 0.74%
- Monatsänderung
- -7.43%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -15.43%
- Jahresänderung
- -62.05%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K