통화 / AUTL
AUTL: Autolus Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares
1.34 USD 0.02 (1.47%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AUTL 환율이 오늘 -1.47%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.33이고 고가는 1.41이었습니다.
Autolus Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AUTL News
- Earnings call transcript: Autolus surprises with Q2 2025 earnings beat
- Autolus reports $20.9 million in Q2 2025 AUCATZYL revenue
- Autolus Therapeutics: Expanding Reach Of CD19 Therapy, But Far From Profitable (AUTL)
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Autolus Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- European Commission approves Autolus’ cell therapy for adult leukemia
- FDA Eases Access To Life-Saving Gene Therapies For Blood Cancers - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
- obe-cel shows durable remission in r/r B-ALL patients at 3-year mark
- Autolus Therapeutics Presents Long-Term Follow Up from the FELIX Study Demonstrating Obe-Cel’s Potential for Long-Term Remission in R/R B-ALL at the 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress
- Autolus Therapeutics Presents Long-Term Follow Up from the FELIX Study Demonstrating Obe-Cel’s Potential for Long-Term Remission in R/R B-ALL at the 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Con
- Autolus at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Focus on Alcatsol Launch
- Autolus: A Buy Before Key Data Readout, Potential Expansion Into Autoimmune Market (AUTL)
- Autolus shares surge 77% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value signal
- Credo Tech, Dollar General lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- EMA committee endorses Autolus’ leukemia therapy obe-cel
- Autolus Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data Updates at the 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress
- Autolus Therapeutics: Beaten Down, Cash Rich, Poised To Launch A CAR-T Cell Therapy (NASDAQ:AUTL)
일일 변동 비율
1.33 1.41
년간 변동
1.11 5.01
- 이전 종가
- 1.36
- 시가
- 1.38
- Bid
- 1.34
- Ask
- 1.64
- 저가
- 1.33
- 고가
- 1.41
- 볼륨
- 2.113 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.47%
- 월 변동
- -9.46%
- 6개월 변동
- -17.28%
- 년간 변동율
- -62.88%
20 9월, 토요일