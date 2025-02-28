Moedas / ASTH
ASTH: Astrana Health Inc
29.47 USD 0.39 (1.34%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ASTH para hoje mudou para 1.34%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 29.14 e o mais alto foi 29.56.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Astrana Health Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASTH Notícias
- Judy Chu’s spouse trades Astrana Health Inc. stocks in significant transactions
- ASTH vs. USPH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Agilent Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Rise
- ASTH or USPH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Astrana Health, BJ's Restaurants, KT Corporation and Global Ship Lease
- Pick These 5 Bargain Stocks With Impressive EV-to-EBITDA Ratios
- SoundHound AI, Ouster, Globalstar, Doximity, JFrog And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)
- Earnings call transcript: Astrana Health Q2 2025 misses EPS, beats revenue
- Astrana Health Q2 2025 slides: Revenue surges 35% amid declining margins
- Astrana Health, Inc. (ASTH) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Power Up Your Portfolio Value With These 5 High Earnings Yield Stocks
- Astrana Health stock hits 52-week low at $22.45
- ASTH vs. CHE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Astrana Health stock hits 52-week low at $23.12
- Wall Street Analysts Think Astrana Health, Inc. (ASTH) Could Surge 97.29%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Astrana Health boosts leadership for AI healthcare expansion
- Astrana Health, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
- Medicare Advantage Rates Expected To Climb Over 5%: CMS - Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)
- Diamond Hill Small Cap Strategy Q4 2024 Market Commentary (Mutual Fund:DHSIX)
- Astrana Health, Inc. (ASTH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
29.14 29.56
Faixa anual
21.42 63.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 29.08
- Open
- 29.34
- Bid
- 29.47
- Ask
- 29.77
- Low
- 29.14
- High
- 29.56
- Volume
- 152
- Mudança diária
- 1.34%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.12%
- Mudança anual
- -48.99%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh