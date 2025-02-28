Valute / ASTH
ASTH: Astrana Health Inc
27.77 USD 2.02 (6.78%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ASTH ha avuto una variazione del -6.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.71 e ad un massimo di 29.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Astrana Health Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.71 29.75
Intervallo Annuale
21.42 63.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 29.79
- Apertura
- 29.75
- Bid
- 27.77
- Ask
- 28.07
- Minimo
- 27.71
- Massimo
- 29.75
- Volume
- 896
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.78%
- Variazione Mensile
- -12.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- -51.93%
20 settembre, sabato