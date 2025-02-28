QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ASTH
ASTH: Astrana Health Inc

27.77 USD 2.02 (6.78%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ASTH ha avuto una variazione del -6.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.71 e ad un massimo di 29.75.

Segui le dinamiche di Astrana Health Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.71 29.75
Intervallo Annuale
21.42 63.20
Chiusura Precedente
29.79
Apertura
29.75
Bid
27.77
Ask
28.07
Minimo
27.71
Massimo
29.75
Volume
896
Variazione giornaliera
-6.78%
Variazione Mensile
-12.45%
Variazione Semestrale
-11.53%
Variazione Annuale
-51.93%
20 settembre, sabato