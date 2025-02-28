Currencies / ASTH
ASTH: Astrana Health Inc
29.89 USD 0.70 (2.40%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASTH exchange rate has changed by 2.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.00 and at a high of 30.58.
Follow Astrana Health Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ASTH News
Daily Range
29.00 30.58
Year Range
21.42 63.20
- Previous Close
- 29.19
- Open
- 29.25
- Bid
- 29.89
- Ask
- 30.19
- Low
- 29.00
- High
- 30.58
- Volume
- 757
- Daily Change
- 2.40%
- Month Change
- -5.77%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.78%
- Year Change
- -48.26%
