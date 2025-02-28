Divisas / ASTH
ASTH: Astrana Health Inc
29.08 USD 0.63 (2.12%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ASTH de hoy ha cambiado un -2.12%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 28.95, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 30.55.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Astrana Health Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
28.95 30.55
Rango anual
21.42 63.20
- Cierres anteriores
- 29.71
- Open
- 29.71
- Bid
- 29.08
- Ask
- 29.38
- Low
- 28.95
- High
- 30.55
- Volumen
- 540
- Cambio diario
- -2.12%
- Cambio mensual
- -8.32%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -7.36%
- Cambio anual
- -49.66%
