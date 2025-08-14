Moedas / ASM
ASM: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (Canada)
4.32 USD 0.08 (1.82%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ASM para hoje mudou para -1.82%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.23 e o mais alto foi 4.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (Canada). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
4.23 4.37
Faixa anual
0.85 4.75
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.40
- Open
- 4.37
- Bid
- 4.32
- Ask
- 4.62
- Low
- 4.23
- High
- 4.37
- Volume
- 1.984 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.82%
- Mudança mensal
- -8.28%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 136.07%
- Mudança anual
- 289.19%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh