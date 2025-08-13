QuotesSections
ASM
ASM: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (Canada)

4.43 USD 0.16 (3.49%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ASM exchange rate has changed by -3.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.36 and at a high of 4.63.

Follow Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (Canada) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
4.36 4.63
Year Range
0.85 4.75
Previous Close
4.59
Open
4.63
Bid
4.43
Ask
4.73
Low
4.36
High
4.63
Volume
3.568 K
Daily Change
-3.49%
Month Change
-5.94%
6 Months Change
142.08%
Year Change
299.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%