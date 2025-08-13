Currencies / ASM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ASM: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (Canada)
4.43 USD 0.16 (3.49%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASM exchange rate has changed by -3.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.36 and at a high of 4.63.
Follow Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (Canada) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASM News
- Steel Dynamics Sees Higher Q3 Earnings on Broad-Based Growth
- PPG Launches VELOCITY Refinish System Built for Durability
- LyondellBasell Expands Suzhou Technical Center With New Lab Line
- Barrick Mining to Sell Hemlo, Expects Proceeds of More Than $1.09B
- Agnico Eagle Increases Investment in Maple Through Private Placement
- ArcelorMittal Invests in Electrified Thermal to Drive Decarbonization
- Agnico Eagle Sells 11.3% Orla Mining Stake, Plans to Redeploy Capital
- DOW and Gruppo Fiori Alliance Advances PU Recycling Technology
- Nutrien Agrees to Divest 50% Stake in Profertil for $600 Million
- NGVT Agrees to Divest North Charleston CTO Refinery to Mainstream Pine
- 3 Silver Mining Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry
- Is Avino Silver (ASM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Avino Silver Acquires Full Ownership of La Preciosa, Rallies 4%
- Avino Silver Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Shares Rise 1%
- Avino Silver (ASM) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Endeavour Silver Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase 46% Y/Y
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Pan American Silver, Hecla Mining, Vizsla Silver and Avino Silver & Gold Mines
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) This Year?
- 4 Silver Mining Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry
- Earnings call transcript: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast
- PPG Enters Distributor Partnership With GPA for Teslin Substrates
- Avino Silver (ASM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Avino Silver Gold earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Kronos Worldwide Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2 on Low Volumes
Daily Range
4.36 4.63
Year Range
0.85 4.75
- Previous Close
- 4.59
- Open
- 4.63
- Bid
- 4.43
- Ask
- 4.73
- Low
- 4.36
- High
- 4.63
- Volume
- 3.568 K
- Daily Change
- -3.49%
- Month Change
- -5.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 142.08%
- Year Change
- 299.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%