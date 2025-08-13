货币 / ASM
ASM: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (Canada)
4.43 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ASM汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点4.33和高点4.50进行交易。
关注Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (Canada)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASM新闻
- Newmont Agrees to Divest Coffee Project in Yukon for $150M
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Avino Silver (ASM) This Year?
- Steel Dynamics Sees Higher Q3 Earnings on Broad-Based Growth
- PPG Launches VELOCITY Refinish System Built for Durability
- LyondellBasell Expands Suzhou Technical Center With New Lab Line
- Barrick Mining to Sell Hemlo, Expects Proceeds of More Than $1.09B
- Agnico Eagle Increases Investment in Maple Through Private Placement
- ArcelorMittal Invests in Electrified Thermal to Drive Decarbonization
- Agnico Eagle Sells 11.3% Orla Mining Stake, Plans to Redeploy Capital
- DOW and Gruppo Fiori Alliance Advances PU Recycling Technology
- Nutrien Agrees to Divest 50% Stake in Profertil for $600 Million
- NGVT Agrees to Divest North Charleston CTO Refinery to Mainstream Pine
- 3 Silver Mining Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry
- Is Avino Silver (ASM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Avino Silver Acquires Full Ownership of La Preciosa, Rallies 4%
- Avino Silver Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Shares Rise 1%
- Avino Silver (ASM) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Endeavour Silver Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase 46% Y/Y
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Pan American Silver, Hecla Mining, Vizsla Silver and Avino Silver & Gold Mines
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) This Year?
- 4 Silver Mining Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry
- Earnings call transcript: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast
- PPG Enters Distributor Partnership With GPA for Teslin Substrates
- Avino Silver (ASM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
日范围
4.33 4.50
年范围
0.85 4.75
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.43
- 开盘价
- 4.38
- 卖价
- 4.43
- 买价
- 4.73
- 最低价
- 4.33
- 最高价
- 4.50
- 交易量
- 1.844 K
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- -5.94%
- 6个月变化
- 142.08%
- 年变化
- 299.10%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值