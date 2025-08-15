통화 / ASM
ASM: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (Canada)
4.64 USD 0.26 (5.94%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ASM 환율이 오늘 5.94%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.40이고 고가는 4.71이었습니다.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (Canada) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
4.40 4.71
년간 변동
0.85 4.75
- 이전 종가
- 4.38
- 시가
- 4.40
- Bid
- 4.64
- Ask
- 4.94
- 저가
- 4.40
- 고가
- 4.71
- 볼륨
- 4.921 K
- 일일 변동
- 5.94%
- 월 변동
- -1.49%
- 6개월 변동
- 153.55%
- 년간 변동율
- 318.02%
20 9월, 토요일