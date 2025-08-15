QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ASM
Tornare a Azioni

ASM: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (Canada)

4.64 USD 0.26 (5.94%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ASM ha avuto una variazione del 5.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.40 e ad un massimo di 4.71.

Segui le dinamiche di Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ASM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.40 4.71
Intervallo Annuale
0.85 4.75
Chiusura Precedente
4.38
Apertura
4.40
Bid
4.64
Ask
4.94
Minimo
4.40
Massimo
4.71
Volume
4.921 K
Variazione giornaliera
5.94%
Variazione Mensile
-1.49%
Variazione Semestrale
153.55%
Variazione Annuale
318.02%
20 settembre, sabato