Valute / ASM
ASM: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (Canada)
4.64 USD 0.26 (5.94%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ASM ha avuto una variazione del 5.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.40 e ad un massimo di 4.71.
Segui le dinamiche di Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ASM News
- Avino Silver (ASM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Avino Silver (ASM) This Year?
- 3 Silver Mining Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry
- Is Avino Silver (ASM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Avino Silver Acquires Full Ownership of La Preciosa, Rallies 4%
- Avino Silver Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Shares Rise 1%
- Avino Silver (ASM) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.40 4.71
Intervallo Annuale
0.85 4.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.38
- Apertura
- 4.40
- Bid
- 4.64
- Ask
- 4.94
- Minimo
- 4.40
- Massimo
- 4.71
- Volume
- 4.921 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 5.94%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 153.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- 318.02%
20 settembre, sabato