Moedas / APTV
APTV: Aptiv PLC
82.91 USD 0.03 (0.04%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do APTV para hoje mudou para 0.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 82.50 e o mais alto foi 83.40.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Aptiv PLC. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APTV Notícias
- Here's Why Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Setor automotivo dos EUA resiste a tarifas com vendas estáveis e regras de EV mais flexíveis
- US autos weathers tariffs as sales hold firm, easing EV rules boost outlook
- Barclays eleva classificação das ações da Aptiv para acima da média devido à dinâmica de negócios
- Barclays upgrades Aptiv stock rating to Overweight on business dynamics
- Aptiv price target raised to $92 from $88 at Oppenheimer on EDS spinoff
- BofA sees limited upside on BorgWarner, Lear as it downgrades auto suppliers
- Aptiv valida análise de Valor Justo do InvestingPro com retorno de 62%
- Aptiv validates InvestingPro’s Fair Value analysis with 62% return
- Aptiv PLC (APTV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a Trending Stock
- Aptiv stock reaches 52-week high at $81.18
- Nvidia Goes AWOL As Funds Feast On Broadcom, Google, Palantir — And Much More
- Alphabet To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS), Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)
- Why Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Here's Why Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a Strong Value Stock
- Aptiv stock hits 52-week high at 79.11 USD
- Is Trending Stock Aptiv PLC (APTV) a Buy Now?
- Aptiv: Safety, Software, And Electrification Drivers Are Finally Compounding (NYSE:APTV)
- Aptiv: Proposed Spinoff Makes It A Buy (NYSE:APTV)
- Aptiv stock hits 52-week high at $75.44
- Opinion: This car is the next big thing in driving — and you can invest in it right now
- Aptiv PLC (APTV) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Why Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
Faixa diária
82.50 83.40
Faixa anual
47.19 84.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 82.88
- Open
- 83.40
- Bid
- 82.91
- Ask
- 83.21
- Low
- 82.50
- High
- 83.40
- Volume
- 150
- Mudança diária
- 0.04%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.43%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 39.60%
- Mudança anual
- 15.73%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh