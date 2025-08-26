QuotazioniSezioni
APTV: Aptiv PLC

85.26 USD 0.11 (0.13%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio APTV ha avuto una variazione del -0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 84.06 e ad un massimo di 86.40.

Segui le dinamiche di Aptiv PLC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
84.06 86.40
Intervallo Annuale
47.19 86.40
Chiusura Precedente
85.37
Apertura
85.36
Bid
85.26
Ask
85.56
Minimo
84.06
Massimo
86.40
Volume
4.464 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.13%
Variazione Mensile
8.42%
Variazione Semestrale
43.56%
Variazione Annuale
19.01%
20 settembre, sabato