Valute / APTV
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
APTV: Aptiv PLC
85.26 USD 0.11 (0.13%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio APTV ha avuto una variazione del -0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 84.06 e ad un massimo di 86.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Aptiv PLC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APTV News
- Aptiv valuta la vendita dell’unità di distribuzione elettrica a 5 miliardi - Bloomberg
- Aptiv explores sale of electrical distribution unit at $5 billion - Bloomberg
- Here's Why Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Investors Heavily Search Aptiv PLC (APTV): Here is What You Need to Know
- Il titolo di Aptiv raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a 84,73 USD
- Aptiv stock hits 52-week high at 84.73 USD
- Here's Why Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Il settore auto USA resiste ai dazi mentre le vendite rimangono solide
- US autos weathers tariffs as sales hold firm, easing EV rules boost outlook
- Barclays alza il rating delle azioni Aptiv a Overweight per le dinamiche aziendali
- Barclays upgrades Aptiv stock rating to Overweight on business dynamics
- Aptiv price target raised to $92 from $88 at Oppenheimer on EDS spinoff
- BofA sees limited upside on BorgWarner, Lear as it downgrades auto suppliers
- Aptiv conferma l’analisi del Fair Value di InvestingPro con un rendimento del 62%
- Aptiv validates InvestingPro’s Fair Value analysis with 62% return
- Aptiv PLC (APTV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a Trending Stock
- Aptiv stock reaches 52-week high at $81.18
- Nvidia Goes AWOL As Funds Feast On Broadcom, Google, Palantir — And Much More
- Alphabet To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS), Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)
- Why Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Here's Why Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a Strong Value Stock
- Aptiv stock hits 52-week high at 79.11 USD
- Is Trending Stock Aptiv PLC (APTV) a Buy Now?
Intervallo Giornaliero
84.06 86.40
Intervallo Annuale
47.19 86.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 85.37
- Apertura
- 85.36
- Bid
- 85.26
- Ask
- 85.56
- Minimo
- 84.06
- Massimo
- 86.40
- Volume
- 4.464 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 43.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.01%
20 settembre, sabato