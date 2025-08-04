Currencies / APTV
APTV: Aptiv PLC
81.89 USD 0.90 (1.09%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
APTV exchange rate has changed by -1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.14 and at a high of 82.95.
Follow Aptiv PLC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
81.14 82.95
Year Range
47.19 84.72
- Previous Close
- 82.79
- Open
- 82.57
- Bid
- 81.89
- Ask
- 82.19
- Low
- 81.14
- High
- 82.95
- Volume
- 1.616 K
- Daily Change
- -1.09%
- Month Change
- 4.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.89%
- Year Change
- 14.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%