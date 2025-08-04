QuotesSections
APTV: Aptiv PLC

81.89 USD 0.90 (1.09%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

APTV exchange rate has changed by -1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.14 and at a high of 82.95.

Follow Aptiv PLC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
81.14 82.95
Year Range
47.19 84.72
Previous Close
82.79
Open
82.57
Bid
81.89
Ask
82.19
Low
81.14
High
82.95
Volume
1.616 K
Daily Change
-1.09%
Month Change
4.13%
6 Months Change
37.89%
Year Change
14.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%