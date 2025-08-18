通貨 / APTV
APTV: Aptiv PLC
85.37 USD 2.49 (3.00%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
APTVの今日の為替レートは、3.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.50の安値と85.56の高値で取引されました。
Aptiv PLCダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
82.50 85.56
1年のレンジ
47.19 85.56
- 以前の終値
- 82.88
- 始値
- 83.40
- 買値
- 85.37
- 買値
- 85.67
- 安値
- 82.50
- 高値
- 85.56
- 出来高
- 3.187 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.56%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 43.74%
- 1年の変化
- 19.17%
