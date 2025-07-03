Moedas / APOG
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
APOG: Apogee Enterprises Inc
42.32 USD 1.02 (2.47%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do APOG para hoje mudou para 2.47%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 41.28 e o mais alto foi 42.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Apogee Enterprises Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APOG Notícias
- Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Implied Volatility Surging for Apogee Stock Options
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Array Digital Infrastructure, Liberty Latin America and Cambium Networks
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights O-I Glass and Apogee Enterprises
- 2 Stocks to Buy From the Prospering Glass Products Industry
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures 43% downside in Apogee Therapeutics
- Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Apogee Enterprises announces leadership changes in architectural segments
- Regeneron stock price target maintained at $678 by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Wall Street Analysts Think Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Could Surge 25.44%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Are Investors Undervaluing Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Right Now?
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures 43% downside in Apogee Therapeutics
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Regeneron stock price target raised to $584 from $560 at UBS on Eylea outlook
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Apogee Therapeutics stock amid positive AD data
- Bernstein reiterates Outperform rating on Regeneron stock at $750
- Jefferies raises Apogee Therapeutics stock price target to $96 on promising trial data
- Canaccord Genuity reaffirms Buy rating on Apogee Therapeutics stock after positive trial data
- Apogee Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating at Citi after positive data
- Tesla, Circle Internet Surge Among Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Tesla, Oracle among Monday’s market cap stock movers
- Apogee stock soars after positive atopic dermatitis trial data
- Oracle, Datadog Lead Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Apogee Enterprises stock price target maintained at $45 by DA Davidson
Faixa diária
41.28 42.50
Faixa anual
37.53 87.93
- Fechamento anterior
- 41.30
- Open
- 41.53
- Bid
- 42.32
- Ask
- 42.62
- Low
- 41.28
- High
- 42.50
- Volume
- 59
- Mudança diária
- 2.47%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -8.02%
- Mudança anual
- -39.29%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh