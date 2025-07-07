Valute / APOG
APOG: Apogee Enterprises Inc
43.84 USD 1.25 (2.93%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio APOG ha avuto una variazione del 2.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.25 e ad un massimo di 43.89.
Segui le dinamiche di Apogee Enterprises Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
42.25 43.89
Intervallo Annuale
37.53 87.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 42.59
- Apertura
- 43.00
- Bid
- 43.84
- Ask
- 44.14
- Minimo
- 42.25
- Massimo
- 43.89
- Volume
- 923
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.93%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- -37.11%
20 settembre, sabato