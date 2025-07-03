通貨 / APOG
APOG: Apogee Enterprises Inc
42.59 USD 1.29 (3.12%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
APOGの今日の為替レートは、3.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.28の安値と42.80の高値で取引されました。
Apogee Enterprises Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
APOG News
1日のレンジ
41.28 42.80
1年のレンジ
37.53 87.93
- 以前の終値
- 41.30
- 始値
- 41.53
- 買値
- 42.59
- 買値
- 42.89
- 安値
- 41.28
- 高値
- 42.80
- 出来高
- 282
- 1日の変化
- 3.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.66%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.43%
- 1年の変化
- -38.90%
