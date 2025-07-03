통화 / APOG
APOG: Apogee Enterprises Inc
43.84 USD 1.25 (2.93%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
APOG 환율이 오늘 2.93%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 42.25이고 고가는 43.89이었습니다.
Apogee Enterprises Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
42.25 43.89
년간 변동
37.53 87.93
- 이전 종가
- 42.59
- 시가
- 43.00
- Bid
- 43.84
- Ask
- 44.14
- 저가
- 42.25
- 고가
- 43.89
- 볼륨
- 923
- 일일 변동
- 2.93%
- 월 변동
- 1.22%
- 6개월 변동
- -4.72%
- 년간 변동율
- -37.11%
20 9월, 토요일