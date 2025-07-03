시세섹션
통화 / APOG
주식로 돌아가기

APOG: Apogee Enterprises Inc

43.84 USD 1.25 (2.93%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

APOG 환율이 오늘 2.93%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 42.25이고 고가는 43.89이었습니다.

Apogee Enterprises Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

APOG News

일일 변동 비율
42.25 43.89
년간 변동
37.53 87.93
이전 종가
42.59
시가
43.00
Bid
43.84
Ask
44.14
저가
42.25
고가
43.89
볼륨
923
일일 변동
2.93%
월 변동
1.22%
6개월 변동
-4.72%
년간 변동율
-37.11%
20 9월, 토요일