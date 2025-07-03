货币 / APOG
APOG: Apogee Enterprises Inc
42.31 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日APOG汇率已更改-0.02%。当日，交易品种以低点42.30和高点42.76进行交易。
关注Apogee Enterprises Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APOG新闻
- Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Implied Volatility Surging for Apogee Stock Options
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Array Digital Infrastructure, Liberty Latin America and Cambium Networks
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights O-I Glass and Apogee Enterprises
- 2 Stocks to Buy From the Prospering Glass Products Industry
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures 43% downside in Apogee Therapeutics
- Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Apogee Enterprises announces leadership changes in architectural segments
- Regeneron stock price target maintained at $678 by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Wall Street Analysts Think Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Could Surge 25.44%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Are Investors Undervaluing Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Right Now?
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures 43% downside in Apogee Therapeutics
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Regeneron stock price target raised to $584 from $560 at UBS on Eylea outlook
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Apogee Therapeutics stock amid positive AD data
- Bernstein reiterates Outperform rating on Regeneron stock at $750
- Jefferies raises Apogee Therapeutics stock price target to $96 on promising trial data
- Canaccord Genuity reaffirms Buy rating on Apogee Therapeutics stock after positive trial data
- Apogee Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating at Citi after positive data
- Tesla, Circle Internet Surge Among Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Tesla, Oracle among Monday’s market cap stock movers
- Apogee stock soars after positive atopic dermatitis trial data
- Oracle, Datadog Lead Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Apogee Enterprises stock price target maintained at $45 by DA Davidson
日范围
42.30 42.76
年范围
37.53 87.93
- 前一天收盘价
- 42.32
- 开盘价
- 42.50
- 卖价
- 42.31
- 买价
- 42.61
- 最低价
- 42.30
- 最高价
- 42.76
- 交易量
- 82
- 日变化
- -0.02%
- 月变化
- -2.31%
- 6个月变化
- -8.04%
- 年变化
- -39.31%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值