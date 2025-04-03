Moedas / ALEX
ALEX: Alexander & Baldwin Inc REIT Holding Company
18.53 USD 0.02 (0.11%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ALEX para hoje mudou para -0.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.44 e o mais alto foi 18.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Alexander & Baldwin Inc REIT Holding Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
18.44 18.64
Faixa anual
15.72 19.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.55
- Open
- 18.50
- Bid
- 18.53
- Ask
- 18.83
- Low
- 18.44
- High
- 18.64
- Volume
- 106
- Mudança diária
- -0.11%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.42%
- Mudança anual
- -3.79%
