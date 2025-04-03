QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ALEX
Tornare a Azioni

ALEX: Alexander & Baldwin Inc REIT Holding Company

18.37 USD 0.26 (1.40%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ALEX ha avuto una variazione del -1.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.28 e ad un massimo di 18.73.

Segui le dinamiche di Alexander & Baldwin Inc REIT Holding Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ALEX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.28 18.73
Intervallo Annuale
15.72 19.98
Chiusura Precedente
18.63
Apertura
18.73
Bid
18.37
Ask
18.67
Minimo
18.28
Massimo
18.73
Volume
382
Variazione giornaliera
-1.40%
Variazione Mensile
-4.62%
Variazione Semestrale
6.49%
Variazione Annuale
-4.62%
20 settembre, sabato