Valute / ALEX
ALEX: Alexander & Baldwin Inc REIT Holding Company
18.37 USD 0.26 (1.40%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ALEX ha avuto una variazione del -1.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.28 e ad un massimo di 18.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Alexander & Baldwin Inc REIT Holding Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALEX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.28 18.73
Intervallo Annuale
15.72 19.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.63
- Apertura
- 18.73
- Bid
- 18.37
- Ask
- 18.67
- Minimo
- 18.28
- Massimo
- 18.73
- Volume
- 382
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.62%
20 settembre, sabato